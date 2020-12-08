News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Unique service' to help thousands of hungry households this winter

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:36 PM December 8, 2020   
Inside the new PINK Orange distribution hub in Lowestoft.

Inside the new PINK Orange distribution hub in Lowestoft. Picture: Access Community Trust - Credit: Access Community Trust

A charity is making last minute preparations to deliver essential food ingredients to more than 18,000 households across Suffolk and Norfolk.

Access Community Trust established The PINK Orange in the summer after receiving funding from the Suffolk and Norfolk Community foundations.

After a busy few months where the regional charity delivered thousands of essential food ingredient kits during the school holidays to families that would normally receive free school meals in term time, the service is returning this winter.

And as demand for the charity’s PINK Orange service soars since its launch, the organisation has now relocated its distribution hub to larger premises in Lowestoft.

With many more families seeking essential food assistance as the pandemic continues, the organisation's new warehouse covers 4,000sq ft, allowing for greater storage and a larger workspace for an increasing number of volunteer packers.

Adnams Drayman Adam Smith delivering to the PINK Orange team Anna Croft and Wesley Doyle in Lowestoft.

Adnams Drayman Adam Smith delivering to the PINK Orange team Anna Croft and Wesley Doyle in Lowestoft. Picture: Access Community Trust - Credit: Access Community Trust

The importance of the service has not gone unnoticed, as Morrisons and Co-op have provided an array of ingredients from customer donations and their own stock holding.

Fareshare volunteer Sheldon Waiters loading an Adnams lorry with pallets of food.

Fareshare volunteer Sheldon Waiters loading an Adnams lorry with pallets of food. Picture: Access Community Trust - Credit: Access Community Trust

This week regional brewer Adnams pledged its support to the project by providing one of its fleet of lorries to help collect and deliver more than nine tonnes of ingredients from national food waste charity Fareshare.

Adnams International Development Manager Bradley Adnams said: “The pandemic has created many challenges for families, businesses and communities.

"Adnams Community Trust programme continues to support many worthy causes across Suffolk.

"PINK Orange is a unique service in our heartland, which is addressing a continuing national crisis and we, as a responsible community-focused brewer, are proud to help where we can.”

Community support has also seen Suffolk’s agricultural community respond - including Alder Carr farm, who donated hundreds of sacks of wonky locally grown vegetables and fruit for the kits.

Access Community Trust’s chief executive Emma Ratzer said: “Over the winter and festive period PINK Orange will deliver meal kits to over 18,000 households containing about 40,000 children throughout Suffolk and Norfolk.

"This service is only possible due to a mix of funding from Suffolk and Norfolk Community foundations and ongoing donations from the public and businesses alike.

"We hope that with continuing community backing PINK Orange will ensure to support struggling families far into the New Year and beyond with essential food provision in our region.”

To support the project visit www.pinkorange.co.uk

