'Relight my fire' campaign joy for theatre company

Published: 10:00 AM January 13, 2021

A popular amateur dramatics society has praised the support of the community, as a campaign to replace a condemned heating system is extended.

After the Lowestoft Players launched a Crowdfunder appeal to replace the group's 30-year-old boiler with a new heating and ventilation system at its home in November last year, they've reached their initial £35,000 target days before it was due to end.

Hailing the generosity of the public who donated to the 'Relight my Fire!' campaign for The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft, the group has been astounded by the community response.

The 30-year-old boiler in The Players Theatre. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

With the campaign to "replace our condemned heating boiler with an air source climate management system to provide all year round comfort for all our users," a group spokesman said: "The Lowestoft Players are totally blown away that so many people have generously donated to their Crowdfunder enabling them to reach their initial target with a few days to spare."

Now, the fundraising targeted has been extended to help with further improvements to the heating and ventilation system at the venue's auditorium.

The auditorium at the The Players Theatre on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Players - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Graham Jermyn, member of The Players Theatre Development Group, said: “Our initial target was to raise enough to install the air source heating and ventilation system at our theatre, The Players Theatre.

"Stretching the target to £45,000 will enable us to install insulation to the main auditorium, ceiling fans to the main auditorium to push the warmth downwards and draught proofing throughout the building.

"Continued generosity with donations will really help us to carry out this extra work now rather than much later.”

With numerous rewards still available on the group's Crowdfunder page for people who donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/players-theatreinfo or alternatively call 01502 770020 for further information.