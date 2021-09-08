Three people taken to hospital after retirement housing complex flat fire

Published: 5:18 PM September 8, 2021

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation after an early morning flat fire.

Emergency services were called to Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft after an automatic fire alarm sounded at a retired living housing complex.

The drama unfolded at 5am on Wednesday, September 8 as a crew from Lowestoft South Fire Station was called to Harry Chamberlain Court.

Fire crews on Hollingsworth Road - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

On arrival they discovered a blaze in the bathroom of a ground floor flat, meaning a second crew from North Lowestoft fire station had to be mobilised to assist at the scene.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a covering main jet and a positive pressure ventilation (PPV) fan to tackle the blaze.

A brigade spokesman said: "Fire control received a call at 5am, with crews arriving on scene to find a fire in the bathroom of a ground floor flat."

Fire crews on Hollingsworth Road - Credit: Lowestoft South Fire Station

The East of England Ambulance Service also attended the scene with three people treated for smoke inhalation, according to the fire service.

With the fire quickly dealt with, crews remained at the scene until 7.17am, and a Suffolk County Council spokesman said the fire was believed to have been electrical in nature.

Harry Chamberlain Court in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The retirement housing complex - which was built in 1989 and is run by East Suffolk Council - consists of 40 flats, made up of one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom bungalows spread across two floors.

The self contained, purpose built flats include their own front doors, kitchens and bathrooms.

Harry Chamberlain Court in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The three occupants, who are understood to be a husband and wife and a live-in carer, were treated at the scene and taken to hospital for further checks.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at Harry Chamberlain Court, Lowestoft early this morning.

"Thankfully, nobody has been seriously hurt.

"One property has been affected and the three occupants, one of whom has severe disabilities, are being checked at hospital.

“We are working to find suitable temporary accommodation, taking into account the additional medical needs of one of the residents.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently investigating the fire and once this is complete, any necessary repair work will commence on the property.”