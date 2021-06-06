News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:52 AM June 6, 2021    Updated: 9:37 AM June 7, 2021
Ireland's Carly McNaul (left) and Great Britain's Charley-Sian Davison compete in the preliminaries

Great Britain's Charley Davison in an earlier round of the Boxing Road to Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying event.

A boxing mother who returned to the ring after giving birth to her third child has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Charley Davison was in action again on Saturday night in Paris, where she overcame the challenge of third-seed Polish boxer Sandra Drabik to claim her place in Team GB.

The Lowestoft boxer's unanimous win in her flyweight contest was the 27-year-old's latest step on her incredible return, having only started boxing again in 2018 following a seven-year break in which she had three children.

Charley Davison is aiming to secure a place in the 2020 Olympics.

Lowestoft Olympian Charley Davison.

The Paris event is a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days in March last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Charley, who qualified alongside four other members of the boxing squad on the night, will head to Japan when the games begin next month, a year later than planned following the pandemic.

The multiple victories for Brits in Paris means Great Britain now has seven boxers guaranteed to compete in Tokyo, while four more could join following bouts on Sunday.

Charley Davison secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Charley Davison secured a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

From being an undefeated European boxing champion as a teenager, Charley followed in the footsteps of the likes of Nicola Adams and Savannah Marshall by being crowned England Boxing National Amateur champion.

Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown - on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.

Her victory on Saturday has set up a next round bout with Italian Giordana Sorrentino in the Paris tournament, with her place on the plane now guaranteed.

Norfolk and Waveney will be well represented when the games begin in July, with Giarnni Regini-Moran, who was born in Great Yarmouth and raised in Lowestoft, selected as part of British Gymnastics men's artistic team last month.

Manchester City star Lauren Hemp, from North Walsham, will also be travelling as the youngest member of Team GB's football team.

