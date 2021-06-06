Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
- Credit: PA
A boxing mother who returned to the ring after giving birth to her third child has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
Charley Davison was in action again on Saturday night in Paris, where she overcame the challenge of third-seed Polish boxer Sandra Drabik to claim her place in Team GB.
The Lowestoft boxer's unanimous win in her flyweight contest was the 27-year-old's latest step on her incredible return, having only started boxing again in 2018 following a seven-year break in which she had three children.
The Paris event is a continuation of the Road to Tokyo European Olympic qualifier in London that was suspended after three days in March last year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Charley, who qualified alongside four other members of the boxing squad on the night, will head to Japan when the games begin next month, a year later than planned following the pandemic.
The multiple victories for Brits in Paris means Great Britain now has seven boxers guaranteed to compete in Tokyo, while four more could join following bouts on Sunday.
From being an undefeated European boxing champion as a teenager, Charley followed in the footsteps of the likes of Nicola Adams and Savannah Marshall by being crowned England Boxing National Amateur champion.
You may also want to watch:
Coached by John Cremin and Frank Bacon in Lowestoft since she was eight, Charley boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club but trains regularly in her hometown - on Lowestoft beach and her main base of Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate.
Her victory on Saturday has set up a next round bout with Italian Giordana Sorrentino in the Paris tournament, with her place on the plane now guaranteed.
Norfolk and Waveney will be well represented when the games begin in July, with Giarnni Regini-Moran, who was born in Great Yarmouth and raised in Lowestoft, selected as part of British Gymnastics men's artistic team last month.
Manchester City star Lauren Hemp, from North Walsham, will also be travelling as the youngest member of Team GB's football team.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft mum-of-three qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
- 2 Revealed: The school academy chains paying bosses over £150k a year
- 3 The top Suffolk hotels chosen by Tripadvisor guests
- 4 World-beating cousins' 'surreal' new record
- 5 Paramedic attacked with eight inch knife while on duty backs body cams
- 6 Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country
- 7 Heaven and Hell: James Sutcliffe
- 8 Covid rates rise in parts of region - but hospital cases remain low
- 9 'It was a big honour' - Suffolk dairy to appear on BBC's Countryfile tonight
- 10 Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue