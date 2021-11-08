New jobs could be created at site of empty factory unit in south Lowestoft

Plans have been lodged for the northern unit of 5 Tower Road in Gisleham, South Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A national tool supplier could take over part of an empty factory unit, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme has been lodged to turn part of vacant premises on Tower Road in south Lowestoft into a new storage or distribution unit.

With change of use plans submitted on behalf of Toolstation Ltd, an application submitted to East Suffolk Council is currently awaiting decision.

It centres around "the proposed change of use from Class B2 (General Industrial) to Class B8 (Storage or Distribution)" at the northern unit of 5 Tower Road in Gisleham, South Lowestoft.

A design and access statement submitted by agents Mango Planning & Development Ltd, on behalf of the applicants, for the vacant unit measuring around 0.13 hectares, said that as a result of the change of use: "Toolstation have confirmed that it will employ between five and eight full time equivalent staff at the unit."

It comes as Toolstation opened a new store in part of the former Beales department store on Smallgate, Beccles last month as part of a drive to open more than 60 new UK branches.

With Screwfix occupying the southern half of the larger ‘factory unit’, if the change of plans are approved for the vacant unit, the B8 class for storage or distribution is earmarked to be in operation between 7am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 5pm on Sundays.

It adds: "The proposal is at a vacant unit within Lowestoft, the proposed Class B8 employment generating use brings the unit into beneficial use.

"The Toolstation business will create up to eight full time equivalent jobs at the currently vacant unit.

"The proposal is therefore fully compliant with the adopted development plan documents.

"The key planning policy consideration in this case is the acceptability of the Class B8 use at the application unit.

"There is proposed to be a maximum of one delivery anytime per 24 hour period.

"The front yard area is exclusively demised for Toolstation and will be used for car parking and deliveries. This is more than adequate car parking space for the proposed use.

"There is proposed to be no external storage of goods, or no external alterations proposed."