'She will be truly missed': Tributes paid across Lowestoft to the Queen

The Royal display at Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

Floral tributes have been laid, candles lit and poignant recollections shared as Lowestoft and the east Suffolk district mourns the death of the Queen.

With a sombre mood across town, tributes have been paid in remembering Queen Elizabeth II - our nation's longest ever reigning monarch.

Bunches of flowers have already been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty on Royal Plain, Lowestoft, as the Union Flag flies at half mast. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Union Flag is being flown at half mast at CEFAS in Lowestoft.

The Union Flag is being flown at half mast at ABP port control in Lowestoft.

The Union Flag is being flown at half mast at East Suffolk Council headquarters in Lowestoft.

As the Union Flag is being flown at half mast across the area - at the cenotaph on Royal Plain, at the East Suffolk Council offices on Riverside, at Lowestoft police station, at CEFAS and ABP port control, and Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad - while the red ensign is also being flown at half mast at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

The Union Flag is being flown at half mast at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

The red ensign being flown at half mast at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

The red ensign being flown at half mast at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club. - Credit: Mick Howes

Bunches of flowers have already been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty on Royal Plain.

Bunches of flowers have already been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty on Royal Plain, Lowestoft.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: "Anyone wishing to leave floral tributes is welcome to lay them at the Royal Plain war memorial."

Marking the end of an era, some of the tributes shared included: "You served us so well" and "Thank you."

Bunches of flowers have already been laid alongside tags featuring poignant messages in tribute to Her Majesty on Royal Plain, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With morning prayer held at All Saints' and St Margaret's Church, Pakefield from 9am on Friday morning, prayers "especially for the royal family" were shared as a book of condolence opened and candles were available to light.

At All Saints' and St Margaret's Church, Pakefield, a book of condolence has opened and candles were available to light.

Evening prayer and reflection will also be held at Pakefield Church from 7pm today (Friday) to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

At All Saints' and St Margaret's Church, Pakefield, a book of condolence has opened with candles available to light. - Credit: Mick Howes

One member of the congregation said: "It's a sad day."

St. Margaret's Church in Lowestoft was open on Friday between 10am and 5pm "as a quiet space, for prayer and reflection."

Union flag flying at half mast on the cenotaph on Royal Plain, Lowestoft with Iconic in the background.

Marking more than seven decade of reign, a personal tribute was shared by Neil Burgess and his wife Dawn, owners of Iconic Bar & Grill on Royal Thoroughfare in Lowestoft.

They have set up areas in the restaurant with photos of Her Majesty, flags and bunting as candles are lit to pay tribute to The Queen.

Staff at Iconic Bar & Grill on Royal Thoroughfare in Lowestoft have set up areas in the restaurant with photos of Her Majesty, flags and bunting as candles are lit to pay tribute to The Queen.

Mr and Mrs Burgess said: "We will - like many others in the hospitality industry - be closing on the day of the funeral to enable our staff to pay their respects."

Mr Burgess added: "I personally had the privilege of meeting the Queen at RAF West Raynham in the 1980s.

"Her conversation centred around the love of her life, Prince Phillip, who was standing beside her, and in particular his naval exploits and their time in Malta as a young couple.

"She clearly adored him."

They added: "My family have always been staunch royalists, however, I do believe she was respected by both royalists and republicans alike because of her unwavering dedication and commitment to her people.

"Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace.

"She will be truly missed."

Reflecting on the most memorable visit to Lowestoft and Oulton Broad by The Queen and Prince Philip 37 years ago, recollections have been shared about the opening of "a very, very popular" attraction.

Archive images of The Queen opening Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad.

Crowds gathered in Oulton Broad on August 1, 1985 as The Queen and Prince Philip officially opened Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad.

The Royal couple were the first to officially sign the guestbook at the opening - and this display still proves very popular today.

Archive images of The Queen opening Lowestoft Museum in Broad House in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Lowestoft Museum

Irene O'Toole, secretary of the museum, said: "Malcolm Berridge, our former chair of trustees, told us that the day before the visit that everything was being checked in readiness when they discovered that the book that they would be signing said 'His Royal Higness'.

"This was obviously missing an 'h', so to avoid this being pointed out, the page had to be quickly removed and all rewritten not long before they arrived.

"We tell all our visitors about that today - it is a very, very popular display as people love looking at the signatures."

With the museum's opening hours being extended for Lowestoft Heritage Open Days, Mrs O'Toole said: "It is nice for the people to come in, to pull together in these very sad circumstances.

"We have had a lot of people coming in, seeing the display, and it is our little link of the time The Queen came here to open this museum."

Queen Elizabeth II Place plaque in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft Scouts District Commissioner Mel Buck said: “As Scouts we are united in sorrow for the loss of our Patron, HM The Queen.

"She leaves a bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations.

"We will remember her, and give thanks for her kindness, her service, and the unwavering support she showed our movement over many decades.

"She was truly a friend to Scouts everywhere.

"For 70 years, The Queen has stood at our side, encouraging our volunteers and inspiring our young people to learn new skills, help others and shine brightly.

"A number of our scouts locally have fond memories of receiving their Queen’s Scout award from her at Windsor Castle.

"Her sense of duty was an outstanding example to every single Scout.”

As a mark of respect to the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures this weekend.

Lowestoft's scheduled Isuzu FA Trophy first qualifying round match away at Basildon United tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed.

Instead, the FA has said that "all FA Trophy games will now be played on Tuesday, September 13," although this still has to be agreed by both teams.

With Kirkley and Pakefield FC, Waveney, Mutford and Wrentham and other local clubs also cancelling all football activities this weekend, a Lowestoft Town FC spokesman said: "All at Lowestoft Town FC share the nation’s grief following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family."

Lowestoft's centre of excellence sides - running from U9 to U16 - were set to start their new seasons tomorrow (Saturday) with matches in the Suffolk Youth Football League, Norfolk Combined Youth Football League and Junior Premier League (JPL).

However, these have also all been postponed "as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

It comes as the reign of His Majesty King Charles III will be proclaimed across Suffolk on Sunday, September 11.

A Lowestoft town council spokesman said: "The local reading of the Proclamation of the new Sovereign, King Charles III, will take place at Royal Plain, Lowestoft on Sunday, September 11 from 3.30pm.

"Members of the public are invited to attend. In line with the national protocol, the Union Flags at Royal Plain and the Town Hall will be raised to full mast at 11am on Saturday, September 10 as the Principal Proclamation is read out from the balcony at St James’s Palace, London and return to half mast on completion of the local reading to again mark the period of national mourning."