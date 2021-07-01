Tourism exhibition to put Lowestoft's sights in the spotlight

Published: 11:02 AM July 1, 2021

ESTA chairman Trevor Garrod at the Parcels Office Public Exhibition Space at Lowestoft Railway Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

A public transport advice clinic is set to be held as part of a tourism exhibition in Lowestoft next weekend.

A special Days Out exhibition will take centre stage at the Parcels Office Public Exhibition Space at Lowestoft railway station between 10am and 4pm next Saturday, July 10.

With information available on a host of different attractions and activities in the area, a key feature of the exhibition will be a transport advice clinic run by members of the East Suffolk Travel Association (ESTA).

The event, which is free to enter, is being organised by ESTA, in conjunction with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and the Lowestoft Central Project.

ESTA chairman Trevor Garrod at the Parcels Office Public Exhibition Space at Lowestoft Railway Station. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

Mr Garrod, chairman of ESTA, said: “There are some great days out to be discovered using public transport and often people don’t seek to explore as they cannot always find information on the relevant public transport available.

You may also want to watch:

“Our aim with the clinic is to give advice on the services available.”