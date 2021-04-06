Tourist information office set to reopen at town's railway station

Published: 6:52 PM April 6, 2021

Volunteers are gearing up to reopen a popular tourist information office next week.

The Tourist Information office at Lowestoft Railway Station is set to reopen to the public next Monday, April 12.

The facility - which opened last Summer - has been closed since December following government restrictions to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic.

Combining tourist information, a railway book shop, local crafts, souvenirs and refreshments, the office is operated by the Lowestoft Central Project in conjunction with the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership.

Last summer saw the facility prove extremely popular with visitors and residents.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous (left) at the opening of Lowestoft station's Tourist information Office in July 2020. Picture: Lowestoft Central Project - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

Staffed by volunteers, the office will once again be open daily Monday to Saturday from 10am, as it features details of the many attractions and activities available in the area.

Jacqui Dale, director of the Lowestoft Central Project, said: “We are thrilled to be reopening soon and looking forward to welcoming both visitors and residents again.

“Last summer, it was great to be able to provide information on the wealth of attractions and activities available in our area and to provide rail passengers with refreshments ahead of their journeys.

“This year looks to be a bumper year for homegrown tourism and we are looking forward to supporting this essential part of our local economy once more.”

Community Rail Development Officer at Community Rail Norfolk, Martin Halliday, added: “We are delighted that the Tourist Information Office and Community Rail Hub at Lowestoft will reopen on April 12.

“This facility is so well located, not just at the railway station, but also at the heart of the town, and we are delighted the great work achieved by the volunteer team in serving both the community and tourists will continue throughout 2021.”

Community Rail volunteer Trevor Garrod sells a copy of A Long Way From Home at the Lowestoft Station Shop. Picture: Lowestoft Central Project - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

The facility also played an integral role in the launch of the book “A Long Way From Home” last December which features the experiences of children evacuated from Lowestoft during the Second World War.

Copies of the book will once again be available for purchase when the shop reopens.