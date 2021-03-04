Traffic problems as bridge lights stuck on red
Published: 11:40 AM March 4, 2021
- Credit: Highways England
Drivers are reporting problems today after a bridge's traffic lights on a major road have become stuck on red.
The traffic lights on the bascule bridge, on the A47 at Lowestoft, are stuck on red and there are traffic problems on both sides of the road.
The A47 is a major route between Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Norwich and also joins the A12 for Ipswich.
The first problems were reported at 6.45am.
The AA has posted the following on the traffic news site: "Slow traffic due to traffic signal failure on A47 Waveney Road at A12. Traffic lights are stuck on red. Approach with care."
You may also want to watch:
As well as heavy traffic in the area, local bus services have been impacted.
Most Read
- 1 Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
- 2 Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital
- 3 Lowestoft gets £24.9m for key town centre projects
- 4 A12 closed following serious three-vehicle crash
- 5 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
- 6 Man charged following early morning burglary attempt
- 7 The voice of the Shipping Forecast publishes latest fox storybook
- 8 Honda motorbike stolen in overnight theft
- 9 Parts of Waveney could be Covid-free for first time in months, figures show
- 10 Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus