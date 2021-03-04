Traffic problems as bridge lights stuck on red

Published: 11:40 AM March 4, 2021

The bascule bridge lights are stuck on red and it is causing traffic problems this morning. - Credit: Highways England

Drivers are reporting problems today after a bridge's traffic lights on a major road have become stuck on red.

The traffic lights on the bascule bridge, on the A47 at Lowestoft, are stuck on red and there are traffic problems on both sides of the road.

The A47 is a major route between Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Norwich and also joins the A12 for Ipswich.

The first problems were reported at 6.45am.

The AA has posted the following on the traffic news site: "Slow traffic due to traffic signal failure on A47 Waveney Road at A12. Traffic lights are stuck on red. Approach with care."

You may also want to watch:

As well as heavy traffic in the area, local bus services have been impacted.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 99, 109, X21 & X22⚠️



Services are currently experiencing delays due to issues with the traffic lights at Lowestoft Bascule Bridge — First YarLow (@FirstYar_Low) March 4, 2021



