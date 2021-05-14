Diversions in place with stretch of A12 to be closed overnight

Published: 11:07 AM May 14, 2021

A stretch of the A12 is set to be closed for a week-and-a-half for roadworks.

Drivers could face delays as parts of the busy A12 London Road are temporarily closed and traffic is diverted next month.

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway between Wrentham, Frostenden and Wangford ahead of putting down a new road surface.

The closure will start on Wednesday, June 16 and last until Friday, June 25, with works taking place between 8pm and 5am each night, apart from weekends.

The works will see the A12 London Road at Wrentham closed from outside Petmarsh Cottages for 880m north eastbound, the A12 London Road at Frostenden will be closed from London Road Wangford to outside Petmarsh Cottages with the A12 London Road at Wangford closed from London Road Frostenden to outside Mill House.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are carried out.

A diversion route along the A12, A145, A146, A1145, A12 and vice versa will be in operation.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays via the Live Traffic Map.



