Delays on A12 after two-car crash partly blocks road

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:54 PM October 26, 2022
There are delays on the A12 after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident happened at about 12.50pm today, Wednesday, October 26, in the southbound carriageway at Henstead, near Kessingland.

According to Suffolk police, one person suffered minor injuries in the smash.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The southbound carriageway is partially blocked and there are delays of up to 15 minutes.

