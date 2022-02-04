A12 reopens after emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A12 near Blythburgh - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash near Blythburgh.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident near the junction with the A145.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has been hurt.

The junction was shut so that the vehicles can be recovered.

RTC #A12 northb'd junction with #A145 nr #Blythburgh - 2 vehicles involved; one person hurt; junction will be shut to assist recovery so please avoid & take an alternative route. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 4, 2022

In a tweet Lowestoft police initially said: "Please be aware emergency services are dealing with an accident at the A12 junction with the A145 near Blythburgh.

"It is likely we will be closing this junction whilst we deal with the incident please avoid this area and taken an alternative route."

Thank you for your Patience the Road is now clear and emergency Services have resumed. — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) February 4, 2022

The road has since been cleared and has now been reopened.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



