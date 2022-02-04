News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 reopens after emergency services called to two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:21 AM February 4, 2022
Updated: 10:42 AM February 4, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A12 near Blythburgh

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A12 near Blythburgh - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash near Blythburgh. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident near the junction with the A145.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has been hurt.

The junction was shut so that the vehicles can be recovered.

In a tweet Lowestoft police initially said: "Please be aware emergency services are dealing with an accident at the A12 junction with the A145 near Blythburgh.

"It is likely we will be closing this junction whilst we deal with the incident please avoid this area and taken an alternative route."

The road has since been cleared and has now been reopened. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for thr

Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
john brandler and banksy

Warning after mystery person allegedly steals part of Banksy work

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Cars parked at The Wherry in Lowestoft were left stuck in water due to flooding.

Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon