A12 reopens after emergency services called to two-vehicle crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A12 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash near Blythburgh.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident near the junction with the A145.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one person has been hurt.
The junction was shut so that the vehicles can be recovered.
In a tweet Lowestoft police initially said: "Please be aware emergency services are dealing with an accident at the A12 junction with the A145 near Blythburgh.
"It is likely we will be closing this junction whilst we deal with the incident please avoid this area and taken an alternative route."
The road has since been cleared and has now been reopened.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.