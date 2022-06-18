News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Person injured after crash between moped and car on A12

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:40 PM June 18, 2022
The A12 at Frostenden. Picture: Nick Butcher

The crash happened on the A12 near Lowestoft (file photo) - Credit: Nick Butcher

One person has suffered a suspected broken wrist after a crash between a moped and a car on the A12 near Lowestoft.

The incident happened at about 11.30am today on the road at Henstead, near Kessingland.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road was closed in both directions while the vehicles, a moped and a blue Ford S-Max, were recovered.

One person was being treated at the scene for a suspected broken wrist, the spokesman added.

Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were closed while police and the highways team attended the incident.

A12
Suffolk Live News
Kessingland News

