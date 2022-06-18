Person injured after crash between moped and car on A12
Published: 1:40 PM June 18, 2022
- Credit: Nick Butcher
One person has suffered a suspected broken wrist after a crash between a moped and a car on the A12 near Lowestoft.
The incident happened at about 11.30am today on the road at Henstead, near Kessingland.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the road was closed in both directions while the vehicles, a moped and a blue Ford S-Max, were recovered.
One person was being treated at the scene for a suspected broken wrist, the spokesman added.
Both the northbound and southbound carriageways were closed while police and the highways team attended the incident.