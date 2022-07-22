News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 closed as emergency services attend crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:16 PM July 22, 2022
Part of the A12 near Lowestoft is currently closed after a crash

Part of the A12 near Lowestoft is currently closed after a crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Part of the A12 is currently closed while emergency services attend a crash near Lowestoft. 

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of the accident in the southbound carriageway.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police said: "Emergency services are currently on the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A12 near Africa Alive turning due to an accident, please avoid the area where possible."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area. 

A12
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Police signage

Suffolk Live News

BMW stopped with 'enough cigarettes to cater entire 1980s darts tournament'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Man who died in industrial incident at plastics factory named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The official opening of Eastern Edge, 72 contemporary beach huts, Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Striking new £2.6m beach huts unveiled in 'wonderful' setting

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A fire has caused severe disruption to rail services between Norfolk and Suffolk

Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon