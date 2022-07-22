A12 closed as emergency services attend crash

Part of the A12 near Lowestoft is currently closed after a crash - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Part of the A12 is currently closed while emergency services attend a crash near Lowestoft.

Police and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of the accident in the southbound carriageway.

In a tweet, Lowestoft Police said: "Emergency services are currently on the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A12 near Africa Alive turning due to an accident, please avoid the area where possible."

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The AA Traffic Map is showing some delays in the area.