Busy Lowestoft road to close for weekend

One of the busiest routes through Lowestoft is set to close for a weekend as resurfacing works begin.

The A146 Beccles Road will close on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, 20 March, between 7am and 6pm, between Dun Cow Road and Pit Road, and the junction of Church Road with Station Road.

The Norfolk County Council works will see the failing surface of Beccles Road from the junction of Common Road to the Grebe Coaches access road, and at the junction of Church Road with Station Road repaired.

Access to homes and businesses within the road closures will be maintained throughout.

There will be a signed diversion routes in place as shown below:

White Lion Road to Station Road (clockwise and anti-clockwise)

Pit Road, to Oak Lane, to Burgh Road, to Station Road, to Church Road, to The Walks, to Rectory Road (clockwise and anti-clockwise)

Common Road, to Dun Cow Road, to Rectory Road (clockwise and anti-clockwise)

Work will be subject to weather conditions and will cost taxpayers £65,000.