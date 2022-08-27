Road blocked after crash on Barnby Bends near Beccles

The A146 has been blocked and one person has been injured following a crash near Beccles - Credit: Google

A road is blocked after a crash near Beccles.

Police were called at about 9am to reports of a collision on the A146 - known as the Barnby Bends.

One vehicle is involved and minor injuries have been reported.

The road is blocked in both directions and is closed at the Carlton Colville roundabout to the B1127 and Copland Way roundabout.

Police have asked drivers to avoid this part of the A146 until it has reopened.

There is heavy congestion and queueing traffic following the crash.











