Bridge to close for latest repair works
Drivers and mariners could face disruption as a series of overnight repair works take place on a busy bridge.
Highways England is carrying out works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft over the next week and a half.
The A47 Bascule Bridge is closed overnight from 8pm each evening until 6am the following morning, as the works are scheduled to continue until 6am on January 17.
With this closure in place "delays are likely" according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
It said: "A47 Northbound Bascule Bridge - Carriageway closure and diversion route due to construction works on behalf of Graham Construction."
The scheduled "essential maintenance works" were due to take place last month, but were delayed until this week.
With the work under way, it means the bridge is temporarily closed overnight from 8pm each evening with a diversion route in operation until January 17.
While the A47 is closed, northbound traffic will be diverted via the A12, B1531, A1117, A1144 and A47.
Southbound traffic will follow the same diversion in reverse.