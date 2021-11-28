News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:37 PM November 28, 2021
Updated: 4:15 PM November 28, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Part of the A47 has been closed as emergency services deal with an incident in Lowestoft.  - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Part of the A47 was closed as emergency services deal with an incident in Lowestoft. 

The A47 was closed in both directions between the junction with Whapload Road, Gordon Road and Station Square near the Bascule Bridge on Sunday, November 28.

Police were at the scene. 

On National Highways’ website, it stated: “Suffolk Police are dealing with an incident and have closed the road to allow the emergency services to work safely to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.” 

The road has now been reopened.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Author Picture Icon