Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident

Part of the A47 was closed as emergency services deal with an incident in Lowestoft.

The A47 was closed in both directions between the junction with Whapload Road, Gordon Road and Station Square near the Bascule Bridge on Sunday, November 28.

Police were at the scene.

On National Highways’ website, it stated: “Suffolk Police are dealing with an incident and have closed the road to allow the emergency services to work safely to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.”

The road has now been reopened.

