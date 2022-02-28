Burst water main closes A47 in Lowestoft

Essex and Suffolk Water has closed the A47 Jubilee in one direction to repair a burst water main in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google

The A47 through Lowestoft has been closed due to a burst water main.

Essex and Suffolk Water has put a closure in place in order to allow for repair works on the Jubilee Way and St Peter's Street roundabout.

The northbound carriageway of Jubilee Way is closed, with a diversion is place.

A lane closure is in place on the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for the water supplier said: “We are continuing to work hard to repair a pipe which burst yesterday afternoon on Jubilee Way, Lowestoft, off St Peter’s roundabout.

"Customers’ water supplies were not affected but the force of the burst caused some damage to the road and a temporary road closure is in place for safety.

"Due to the nature of the road, access to the pipe is complicated but engineers are working as quickly as they can to repair it and work to reinstate the carriageway will follow.

"Customers can keep up to date via our Twitter account @eswater_care.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out the repairs and get the road reopened as quickly as possible."