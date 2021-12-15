Further overnight works scheduled on A47 in Lowestoft
Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a busy stretch of the A47 in north Lowestoft is temporarily closed.
Overnight work has started as National Highways temporarily closes a section of the A47 in Lowestoft.
The "reconstruction" works is being carried out overnight from 8pm each evening this week until 6am the following morning, with it scheduled to finish on Saturday, December 18 at 6am.
The works are being carried out in both directions of the A47 from the "Leisure Way roundabout to the St Peters Street roundabout," as an "eastbound and westbound carriageway closure" is in place for three further nights between 8pm and 6am.
It states: "A47 Eastbound and Westbound Leisure Way Roundabout to St Peters Street Roundabout Carriageway Closure for carriageway reconstruction/repair works on behalf of Ringway."
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is being carried out.
Diversion routes of 14.7km and 2.1km, for local traffic, are in operation throughout the works.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses were being warned of the temporary closure. A spokesman said: "Service 1/X1 will therefore be diverted and unable to serve the stops on Yarmouth Road between Tesco/Potters Kiln to Jubilee Way roundabout."
Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.