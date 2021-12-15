News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Further overnight works scheduled on A47 in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:58 AM December 15, 2021
overnight works A47 Lowestoft

Overnight works are taking place on the A47 from the Leisure Way roundabout to the St Peters Street roundabout in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a busy stretch of the A47 in north Lowestoft is temporarily closed.

Overnight work has started as National Highways temporarily closes a section of the A47 in Lowestoft.

The "reconstruction" works is being carried out overnight from 8pm each evening this week until 6am the following morning, with it scheduled to finish on Saturday, December 18 at 6am.

The works are being carried out in both directions of the A47 from the "Leisure Way roundabout to the St Peters Street roundabout," as an "eastbound and westbound carriageway closure" is in place for three further nights between 8pm and 6am.

It states: "A47 Eastbound and Westbound Leisure Way Roundabout to St Peters Street Roundabout Carriageway Closure for carriageway reconstruction/repair works on behalf of Ringway."

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is being carried out.

Diversion routes of 14.7km and 2.1km, for local traffic, are in operation throughout the works.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealers jailed after being found with 'golf ball' sized cocaine stash
  2. 2 Lowestoft singer receives standing ovation from judges on new ITV show
  3. 3 The nine best restaurants in Lowestoft according to Tripadvisor
  1. 4 Assault investigation ends as police say 'no crime took place'
  2. 5 Road to be closed for 'urgent' pothole repairs in Lowestoft
  3. 6 'Fantastic' Christmas lighting attracts crowds for inaugural event
  4. 7 Village road to be closed for 'urgent' flood works
  5. 8 Former pub and butchers on town's High Street set for new lease of life
  6. 9 BBC broadcaster lends his voice to hometown theatre
  7. 10 The hidden antiques shop which is every toy collector's dream

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses were being warned of the temporary closure. A spokesman said: "Service 1/X1 will therefore be diverted and unable to serve the stops on Yarmouth Road between Tesco/Potters Kiln to Jubilee Way roundabout."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.

Highways England
Suffolk Highways
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police warning sheds, garages and outbuildings secure spate of burglaries across East Suffolk

Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
shake and cake

Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Amy Woolston from Lowestoft was last seen near James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth

Updated

Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Touching tributes have been paid to Ethan Wright, 16, following his death

Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon