Emergency water main works completed on A47
Emergency works have been completed after a lane was closed on a major through-road in Lowestoft.
Widespread traffic delays were reported across Lowestoft last week, after Anglian Water workmen carried out investigations around the A47 Station Square.
The water main investigation led to delays on the A47 after work started from 7.30am last Tuesday, April 13 at the A47 Station Square junction with Waveney Road and Denmark Road.
With concerns raised for the sunken road surface surrounding a manhole chamber, Station Square was reopened on Saturday morning (April 17).
Anglian Water workmen remain at the scene this week as repairs are carried out on a footpath nearby.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have successfully completed repairs to the road surface in Station Square, Lowestoft following concerns regarding a subsiding manhole cover, and the road has now re-opened.
"However, we remain in the area to complete some final repairs to a number of drains in the footpath which we anticipate to be completed by Friday, April 23.
"We would like to thank local road users for their patience while we completed these essential repairs and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Keep up to date with all the latest delays on the region's roads via our Live Traffic Map.
