A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:27 AM September 18, 2021   
Corton Long Lane Roundabout - Credit: Google

The A47 near Lowestoft will undergo roadworks starting Monday, September 20.

The works will last for two weeks to allow for Highways England to improve road markings and studs, as well as for routine maintenance to be carried out safely.

The works will be on weekdays only, and will mostly run overnight from 8pm to 6am.

Yarmouth Road will be closed between Jubilee Way and Rackhams Corner roundabout, and Corton Long Lane roundabout will also close during the works.

During the closure between Jubilee Way and Rackhams Corner, traffic will be diverted at Corton Long Lane roundabout via Millennium Way, Normanston Drive, and St Peters Street.

During the closure of Corton Long Lane roundabout, traffic will be diverted at Rackhams Corner roundabout via the B1375 and Millennium Way.

These diversions will be signposted clearly.

During the closure, there will be no access to the A47 and all lay-bys will be closed.

The works are estimated to end by Monday, October 4.

