Road to be closed as 'vital' flood defence works continue

The proposed brickwork cladding and flood defence wall on Waveney Road in Lowestoft. The A47 Waveney Road will be closed overnight for works this week. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

Motorists could face delays as major flood defence work is set to continue in a coastal town.

After a special groundbreaking ceremony was held last month to mark the start of construction works as part of the £67m Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project (FRMP), overnight works will take place this week.

Banners showcasing the Lowestoft FRMP at the start of construction works to reduce the risk of flooding in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The A47 Waveney Road in Lowestoft will be closed for three evenings to allow overnight work to be carried out from 8pm on Monday, June 7 to 6am the following morning, as work continues until 6am on Thursday, June 10.

With Balfour Beatty carrying out "vital" works, the Suffolk Roadworks map says that “delays are likely” while the work takes place.

It states: "A47 Waveney Road between Station Square and Suffolk Road" will be closed for "works under carriageway closure for barrier installation for flood defence scheme."

The £67m scheme that will deliver tidal flood walls and a tidal barrier will reduce the risk of flooding to more than 1,500 homes and 825 businesses

The tidal flood walls - which will be built around the north harbour, north of the Hamilton Road dock basin and south of Hamilton Road - will be a combination of fixed concrete flood walls, flood gates and demountable defences.

They are due to be completed by May 2022.

A project spokesman said: "As part of the construction of our tidal flood walls, the A47 Waveney Road will be closed overnight for the next phase of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project.

"These works will take place on Waveney Road on June 7, June 8 and June 9 between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

"The work will involve reinstating the footpath and installing a mass barrier.

"Due to the nature of these works, we need to undertake them under a full road closure of Waveney Road.

"These works may result in some noise and disturbance. We apologise for the inconvenience these night works may

cause.

"These overnight works are a vital step in the development of the flood walls and will also help to minimise disruption to traffic through the town during the day."

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.












