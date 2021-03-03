Delays expected as 48-ton boat is transported through region
Drivers are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through the region.
A boat weighing more than 48 tons will be moved from Lowestoft Marina to Cumbria on Wednesday, March 3.
Suffolk Police has issued the warning to motorists ahead of Norfolk Police escorting the 22m long boat from Lowestoft Marina on South Elmham Terrace.
A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at 11.30am.
A police spokesman said: "Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Wednesday, March 3 from 11am as police escort the transportation of a boat - 4.8m wide, 4.95m high, 22m long and weighing 44,000kg - through the county."
The routes will be as follows: Local roads – B1531 – A1117 – A146 – A143 – A146 – A47 – Cambs Border.
The police spokesman added: "Norfolk Police to escort from Lowestoft Marina to A47 Cambs border.
"Delays can be expected along these routes."