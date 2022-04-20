News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal

Drivers face delays as abnormal load escorted across Norfolk on A47

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:59 PM April 20, 2022
An abnormal load will be making its way through Suffolk on Sunday. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

An abnormal load will be making its way across Norfolk on the A47 to reach its final destination at Lowestoft Marina - Credit: Archant

Drivers could face delays on Friday while an abnormal load is escorted across Norfolk and into Suffolk by police.

A boat which is 4.8m wide and 22m in length is traveling from Whitehaven, Cumbria to Lowestoft Marina in South Elmham Terrace, Lowestoft.

It will reach Norfolk at 11am on April 22 and will travel along the A47 from the Cambridgeshire border across the county until it reaches the A1117 in Lowestoft.

From there, it will then travel along the B1531 to reach the marina in South Elmham Terrace.

Lowestoft News
Norfolk

