Busy road to close for 'urgent pothole' repairs

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:25 PM June 7, 2021   
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the B1127 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is to be closed.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the B1127 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is to be closed "for urgent pothole repairs". - Credit: Google Images

A busy road is set to be closed temporarily as emergency pothole repairs are carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as the B1127 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is to be closed "for urgent pothole repairs" with traffic diverted.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out the works with the road closed between 9.30am and 1pm on Tuesday, June 8.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work on the B1127 Lowestoft Road will be carried out "from Fountain Way until road from A1095 Reydon to A146 Beccles".

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses service are being warned of the diversion.

A post on the First bus website said: "To allow for urgent pothole repairs, a section of Lowestoft Road, Reydon between Reydon and South Cove will be closed.

"The following 99 journeys will divert, operating from Kessingland via Wangford to Reydon and resuming the usual route from there - 10.10 ex Lowestoft (10.35 at Kessingland); 11.10 ex Lowestoft (11.35 at Kessingland); 11:20 ex Southwold."

Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.


Southwold News
Lowestoft News

