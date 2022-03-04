News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy road set for 'emergency closure' for urgent pothole repairs

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:37 PM March 4, 2022
B1532 London Road South Kirkley Lowestoft

The B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft will be closed between Rectory Road and Carlton Road/Cliff Road. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face disruption as part of a busy road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "urgent" repair work.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out repairs to "carriageway potholes" in Kirkley, Lowestoft, with a closure in place on a section of London Road South.

The B1532 London Road South will be closed between "Rectory Road and Carlton Road/Cliff Road" for about two-and-a-half hours next Tuesday, March 8.

A diversion route of 0.9km will be in operation from 7.30pm to 10pm on March 8 and with the closures in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "London Road South, Lowestoft will be closed from 7.30pm to 10pm on Tuesday, March 8 between Rectory Road and Cliff Road, to allow for carriageway resurfacing. 

"Service X2 X21 will therefore be diverted via The Avenue and Carlton Road during this time."

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.


Suffolk Highways
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The NAV1 section makes its way through the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft.

Suffolk County Council

Massive 380 tonne section of Gull Wing bridge arrives from Belgium

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Essex and Suffolk Water has closed the A47 Jubilee in one direction to repair a burst water main in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Burst water main closes A47 in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Danielle, Dom, Arabella and Willow-Rose at their home in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Investigations | Special Report

'I can't put my kids to bed' - Disabled dad's plea for new council home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Crown Score Lowestoft

East Suffolk Council

Work under way to 'reconstruct' historic collapsed wall

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon