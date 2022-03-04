Busy road set for 'emergency closure' for urgent pothole repairs

The B1532 London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft will be closed between Rectory Road and Carlton Road/Cliff Road. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers could face disruption as part of a busy road is set to be temporarily closed with traffic diverted for "urgent" repair work.

Suffolk Highways will be carrying out repairs to "carriageway potholes" in Kirkley, Lowestoft, with a closure in place on a section of London Road South.

The B1532 London Road South will be closed between "Rectory Road and Carlton Road/Cliff Road" for about two-and-a-half hours next Tuesday, March 8.

A diversion route of 0.9km will be in operation from 7.30pm to 10pm on March 8 and with the closures in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "London Road South, Lowestoft will be closed from 7.30pm to 10pm on Tuesday, March 8 between Rectory Road and Cliff Road, to allow for carriageway resurfacing.

"Service X2 X21 will therefore be diverted via The Avenue and Carlton Road during this time."

