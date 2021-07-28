Drivers face diversions as bridge set for overnight closures

Published: 2:45 PM July 28, 2021

Maintenance work is likely to be carried out overnight at Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Drivers could face disruption as a series of repair works take place overnight on a busy bridge.

Highways England will be carrying out maintenance works to the A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft.

The A47 Bascule Bridge will be closed overnight from 8pm on Wednesday, July 28 until 6am on Thursday, July 29 - with further overnight closures in place until 6am on Saturday, August 7.

A diversion route will be in operation and with the closure in place "delays are likely" according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It said: "A47 northbound and southbound Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft - carriageway closure and diversion route due to maintenance works on behalf of Ringway."

Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closure.

A post on the First bus website said: "The Bascule bridge in Lowestoft will be closed overnight from 8pm until 6am.

"Buses will be on diversion via Oulton Broad. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."