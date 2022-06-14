News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Village road to close for 'new footway' and crossing works

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:21 AM June 14, 2022
Market Lane, Blundeston.

Market Lane, Blundeston. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a stretch of village road is temporarily closed with traffic diverted for more than a week.

Suffolk Highways will carry out repair works from tomorrow on Market Lane, Blundeston with a road closure set to be in force.

The work is taking place on Market Lane, Blundeston "from the junction of Pickwick Drive to A47, outside Valley House" from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, June 24.

A diversion route will be in place, and as works are carried out "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that "footway works to construct a new footway and dropped crossing" will be carried out.

A diversion route along the "A47, B1375, Lowestoft Road, Hall Lane, Market Lane and vice versa" will be in operation.

A diversion route along the "A47, B1375, Lowestoft Road, Hall Lane, Market Lane and vice versa" will be in operation.


Suffolk Highways
East Suffolk News

