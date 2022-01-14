Roads to close as part of town's ultrafast broadband bid
Drivers could face disruption as sections of two busy roads are temporarily closed with traffic diverted.
City Fibre Metro Networks Ltd will be carrying out cabling works as part of the continuing scheme to bring ultrafast broadband to Lowestoft, with closures in place on sections of Boston Road and Church Road.
Parts of Boston Road and Church Road will be closed from Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 28.
A diversion route of 3.8km will be in operation and with the closures in place "delays are likely," according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses are being warned of the temporary closures with the 102 service buses on diversion.
A post on the First bus website said: "Boston Road/Church Road, Lowestoft will be closed from Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 28 for City Fibre cable works.
"Service 102 will therefore be diverted via St Peters Street and Rotterdam Road in both directions."
Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.
