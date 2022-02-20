News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:10 AM February 20, 2022
Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15 minute diversion via the A1117, A47, A12, back to A1117

Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15-minute diversion. - Credit: Google

One of the crossings of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft will close for two nights in March.

Bridge Road, the town's westerly crossing, will close overnight on March 2 and 3 between 8pm and 6am to allow for maintenance work in Mutford Lock Bridge.

The road will be closed for 20 metres each side of the level crossing, from Saltwater Way to the Bridge Road roundabout, to allow for track inspections and repairs to the level crossing.

Suffolk County Council have issued a diversion which is expected to add an extra 15 minutes to drivers' journeys.

The diversion route via the A47 and A12 through Lowestoft for the Bridge Road closure in Lowestoft.

The diversion route through Lowestoft for the Bridge Road closure in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The route will take drivers along the A1117, to the A12, to the A47 and back on to the A1117.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be retained through use of the adjacent footbridge.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe Lowestoft Jokes

'A Mexican in Lowestoft?' - Comedians joke about town's food options

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The large sign at the entrance of Gateway Retail Park has been ripped off due to heavy winds caused by Storm Eunice.

Suffolk Live News

Police shut busy retail park road after Storm Eunice destroys sign

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Butley Drive, Lowestoft, where a boy has reported being chased by a man after leaving his primary school.

School boy chased by man after refusing offer of sweets

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The interesting find was discovered on Pakefield Cliffs in 2020.

What on earth is it? Woman finds mystery object on beach

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon