Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion

Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15-minute diversion.

One of the crossings of Lake Lothing in Lowestoft will close for two nights in March.

Bridge Road, the town's westerly crossing, will close overnight on March 2 and 3 between 8pm and 6am to allow for maintenance work in Mutford Lock Bridge.

The road will be closed for 20 metres each side of the level crossing, from Saltwater Way to the Bridge Road roundabout, to allow for track inspections and repairs to the level crossing.

Suffolk County Council have issued a diversion which is expected to add an extra 15 minutes to drivers' journeys.

The diversion route through Lowestoft for the Bridge Road closure in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The route will take drivers along the A1117, to the A12, to the A47 and back on to the A1117.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be retained through use of the adjacent footbridge.

