Road closed for emergency repairs to burst water main
A road has been temporarily shut as emergency repairs are carried out.
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Church Road in Kessingland, near Lowestoft is closed with traffic diverted.
Essex And Suffolk Water are carrying out the works with the road closed until late on Monday, February 22.
With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.
It states that the work is taking place near 65 Church Road, Kessingland to "repair leaking main" in the carriageway along with associated works.
Travellers using First Eastern Counties Buses Coastal Clipper service were being warned of the emergency road closure.
A post on the First bus website said: "Church Road, Kessingland is currently closed and is expected to remain closed until Monday, February 22 due to a burst water main.
"Service 99 journeys from Lowestoft will divert via Field Lane and Lloyds Avenue to resume the usual route at Church Road."
Visit our live traffic map for the latest delays.