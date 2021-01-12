News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Busy road closed with diversion in place for gas works

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:48 PM January 12, 2021   
Victoria Terrace in Lowestoft has been closed as Cadent carries out work.

Victoria Terrace in Lowestoft has been closed as Cadent carries out work. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as a busy road is closed for 10 days with traffic diverted in a coastal town. 

Cadent is carrying out the gas works on Victoria Terrace in Lowestoft with the road now closed until January 23.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place, delays are likely while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work is taking place just past the Hatfield Hotel on Victoria Terrace to lay a new gas main, among associated works.

With traffic restrictions on Parade Road South in Lowestoft, a diversion route of 13.2km will be in operation throughout the course of the works, which are due to continue until 11.59pm on January 22.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

