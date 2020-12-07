Busy road set to be closed once more with traffic diverted

Published: 3:00 PM December 7, 2020

Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out works that will temporarily close Corton Long Lane in north Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A busy road is set to be temporarily closed for the second time in a month to allow work to be carried out.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays this week as Corton Long Lane in north Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted.

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the works on Corton Long Lane with the road closed from December 8 to December 10.

With the road temporarily closed and traffic restrictions in place “delays are likely” while the work is carried out, according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states that the work is taking place outside 5 Corton Long Lane to “connect new main" among associated works.

A diversion route of 6.5km will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

This latest road closure comes after Essex And Suffolk Water carried out repair works to "dig out defect in carriageway” on Corton Long Lane between November 17 to November 19.