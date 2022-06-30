Car smashes through barrier after two-car crash in Lowestoft

A car crashed into a barrier in a car park in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A car has crashed into a barrier in a Lowestoft car park as another vehicle hit a building following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the car park in Bon Marche, just off Battery Green Road, in Lowestoft, just after 12.50pm on Thursday, June 30, following reports of the incident.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed a car had gone into the side of a three-storey terraced building.

A building wall was dented in the incident - Credit: Mick Howes

She added: "One male had been released from a vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service."

The fire service added that a structural engineer also attended the scene.

Suffolk police added there were no "serious injuries" in the incident.