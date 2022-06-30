News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Car smashes through barrier after two-car crash in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:57 PM June 30, 2022
Updated: 3:28 PM June 30, 2022
A car crashed into a barrier in a car park in Lowestoft

A car crashed into a barrier in a car park in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A car has crashed into a barrier in a Lowestoft car park as another vehicle hit a building following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the car park in Bon Marche, just off Battery Green Road, in Lowestoft, just after 12.50pm on Thursday, June 30, following reports of the incident.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed a car had gone into the side of a three-storey terraced building.

A building wall was dented in the incident

A building wall was dented in the incident - Credit: Mick Howes

She added: "One male had been released from a vehicle and into the care of the ambulance service."

The fire service added that a structural engineer also attended the scene.

Suffolk police added there were no "serious injuries" in the incident.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Cars across East Anglia have been covered in dust

Why has my car been covered in dust?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

Dog left in hot car rescued by police in Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tobacco seized following the raid at Town Mini Market in Lowestoft.

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Store owner fined for selling illegal tobacco

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Petrol prices in the 1990s make a stark contrast to today's costs.

Nostalgia | Gallery

15 sights you will remember from Lowestoft in the 1990s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon