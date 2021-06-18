Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146

Updated

A woman suffered minor injuries after a car careered off a busy road and "flipped onto its side" in an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called out following a single vehicle crash on the A146 Beccles Road at Barnby about 7.30am on Friday, June 18.

Three fire crews, police and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) were called out after the crash close to Barnby Bends.

With the vehicle on its side and in bushes when emergency services arrived, it led to traffic delays as recovery took place at the scene.

Two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from Beccles fire station responded following reports of a road traffic collision at Barnby at 7.33am.

They quickly freed the woman from the vehicle and had left the scene by 7.49am.

A brigade spokesman said: "One casualty rescued from vehicle and left in care of ambulance service."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Two ambulances attended a road traffic collision on the A146 at Barnby at 7.45am this morning.

"A woman was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston with apparent minor injuries for further assessment.”

A police spokesman added: "Officers were called at 7.30am to reports of a single vehicle RTC on the A146 in Barnby, where a car flipped onto its side.

"The female driver was taken to hospital for a check-up, but no serious injuries reported."