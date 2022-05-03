Pedestrian in 20s suffers serious injuries after hit and run collision

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car near Lowestoft.

Police were called to Castleton Avenue in Carlton Colville at 1.47am yesterday following reports of the incident.

The man in his 20s, a pedestrian, was hit by a car and left with serious injuries.

However, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or changing.

Police are keen to trace the owner of a red Toyota Auris that may have been involved in the collision.

The vehicle will have been left with clear damage, Suffolk police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/26304/22.

You can get in contact via the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.