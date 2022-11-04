'Fitting legacy': Family unveil Colin Law Way at £126.75m third crossing

The official opening of Colin Law Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Another key milestone in the construction of a town's long-awaited third crossing has been marked during a special ceremony.

A new access road has been officially opened as part of the latest developments in the construction of the £126.75m Gull Wing bridge in Lowestoft.

And at a special unveiling on Friday, November 4, the importance of the new road - and its legacy - was highlighted to a good crowd of people.

The official opening of Colin Law Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

For the road has been named in honour of a councillor who played an important role in bringing the Gull Wing bridge to Lowestoft.

The new access road to the Riverside business park in Lowestoft has been named in memory of former Waveney District Council leader Colin Law - who played a leading role in talks with the government to win approval for the third crossing.

The official opening of Colin Law Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Colin Law Way was formally opened during a poignant ceremony by Mr Law’s widow, Deanna, and other members of his family.

Mr Law was leader of the former Waveney District Council for six years until his death in May 2017.

Colin Law. - Credit: Archant

He also served as a Suffolk county councillor.

His death at the age of 74 after a short illness came before he could see work begin on the bridge.

But now his legacy lives on, as Colin Law Way - which became operational in the summer - forms part of the southern approach from Waveney Drive to the bridge.

Preparing for the official opening of Colin Law Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Law's family - who used to live on Waveney Drive - were present at the official opening along with Waveney MP Peter Aldous, councillors from East Suffolk and Suffolk County Councils, the chief executive of East Suffolk, Stephen Baker, and numerous others.

Speaking on behalf of the family, and Mr Law’s widow Deanna, daughter Amanda Turner said: "We are all extremely proud of my father, not just because of what he achieved for Lowestoft but also of how clearly well thought of and respected he was by people who knew him.

Cllr Law’s widow Deanna, daughter Amanda Turner, and Mr Aldous at the official opening. - Credit: Mick Howes

"He lived here a long time and he loved the town - working really, really hard to be integrated into Lowestoft.

"We are very grateful that his life and work are being honoured in this way, and we're really proud he has got a legacy that will last forever."

With the bridge being built by construction company Farrans on behalf of Suffolk County Council, it is due to open in 2023 as it aims to reduce traffic congestion in Lowestoft, regenerate the area and attract new investment.

The official opening of Colin Law Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Highlighting Mr Law's many achievements at the official opening of the new road, numerous tributes were paid.

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said: “Colin Law had a big vision for Lowestoft and it is fitting that a road leading to the Gull Wing bridge carries his name.

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, at the official opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Mick Howes

“Colin championed Lowestoft, and his support for this project brings a legacy that delivers a structure that will boost connectivity and prosperity in the town and surrounding area for many years to come.”

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council, said: "Colin was a tireless public servant and Lowestoft, Waveney and East Suffolk lost a great ambassador when he passed away five years ago.

“The naming of this road is a truly fitting, permanent memorial to Colin and it is a tribute to all that he achieved."

East Suffolk Council deputy leader Craig Rivett described Mr Law as an influential council leader but also a warm, friendly and well-liked man.

East Suffolk Council deputy leader Craig Rivett at the official opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "I had the pleasure of working with Colin and he was a wonderful man who always wanted to see the best for the town as leader of Waveney District Council.

"He really was the driving force, who kept pushing government to make this happen."

'A very, very special day'

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “The opening of Colin Law Way is a significant landmark in the construction of the Gull Wing bridge, though much work still lies ahead.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous at the official opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The history of the third crossing Gull Wing bridge reached a pivotal point in 2015-2016 when we got the funding to do the business case.

“Colin believed passionately in the importance of the third crossing to Lowestoft and how it could bring significant benefits to the town.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous at the official opening of Colin Law Way. - Credit: Mick Howes

"He was the driving force to make that business case happen and then when we got the green light he was determined to make the dream turn into reality.

“We owe it to him to not let up in striving to ensure that this is what happens and that the bridge delivers lasting and transformative change for local people and businesses.

"Today is a very, very special day as this a very fitting memorial given it places Colin right at the heart of the new Lowestoft."