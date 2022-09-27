News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
National recognition for two of region's Community Rail Partnerships

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:40 PM September 27, 2022
Former Lowestoft evacuees and guests at the unveiling of Lowestoft station panels

Former Lowestoft Evacuees and guests at the unveiling of Lowestoft station panels. - Credit: Mick Howes

The work of two of the region’s Community Rail Partnerships has been recognised as two projects and a popular volunteer have been unveiled as finalists in a prestigious national awards.

The Bittern Line and Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnerships have both been shortlisted for accolades at this year’s National Community Rail Awards for their work to support communities and encourage sustainable travel.

Peter Mayne and John Roseby from Sheringham Chamber of Trade

From left, former Bittern Line Chair Peter Mayne and John Roseby from Sheringham Chamber of Trade. - Credit: Bittern Line CRP

With the awards ceremony being held next week, the Bittern Line Community Rail Partnership - which supports the railway from Norwich via Wroxham, North Walsham and Cromer to Sheringham - is nominated for a ‘Small Projects Award’ for its pioneering Sheringham Rail Passenger Discount Scheme, designed to add value for rail passengers and support local business.

The Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership - which supports the lines from Norwich via the Broads National Park to the coast at Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth - has also been nominated along with the Lowestoft Central Project and the Friends of Glossop Station, for the ‘Best Community Engagement Award’ for their ongoing efforts to both celebrate and preserve the memories of former Wartime Evacuees sent to Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in 1940.

Having spent a lifetime promoting public transport, Trevor Garrod has been shortlisted in the ‘Outstanding Volunteer Contribution’ category.

Chair of ESTA Trevor Garrod

Chair of ESTA Trevor Garrod. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

A founding member and current chairman of the East Suffolk Travel Association (ESTA), which successfully campaigned to save the East Suffolk Railway Line from closure in the 1960s, also volunteers with the Lowestoft Central Project, the Wherry Lines Community Rail Partnership and is adopter of Buckenham railway station.

Martin Halliday, community rail development officer at Community Rail Norfolk, said: “Our aim is to build positive relationships and mutually beneficial links between our lines and the communities they serve, and we are absolutely delighted to see our efforts, and the benefits they have delivered, nominated for these prestigious national awards.

“We are also thrilled to see that our great friend and colleague, Trevor Garrod has been shortlisted for his efforts."

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, said: “We are really proud of the important work that our region’s Community Rail Partnerships and volunteer station adopters do and are delighted that their work to support communities, promote sustainable travel, helping our rural lines to thrive has been shortlisted for so many awards.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held in Manchester on October 6.

