Busy road near Lowestoft set to close for 'urgent' drainage works

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:50 PM October 14, 2021   
Suffolk Highways B1385 Corton Long Lane near Lowestoft

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the B1385 Corton Long Lane at Corton, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a busy road is temporarily closed.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close the B1385 Corton Long Lane at Corton, near Lowestoft as "gully cleaning" works are carried out on Friday, October 15.

Traffic is set to be diverted with the works taking place between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Affecting the "full extent of the road", the B1385 Corton Long Lane will be closed and traffic diverted.

It states: "Urgent - Blocked drainage causing flooding on the highway."

Motorists are being urged to "follow the diversion along the B1385, A47, B1385 and vice versa," according to Suffolk Highways.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map.





Lowestoft News

