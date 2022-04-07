News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Storm damage closes Corton promenade

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:21 AM April 7, 2022
Corton promenade has been closed while work is carried out to fix the fallen gates damaged by recent storms.

Corton promenade has been closed while work is carried out to fix the fallen gates damaged by recent storms. - Credit: Coastal Partnerships East

Storm damage has temporarily closed a Suffolk promenade while work is carried out to fix the fallen gates.

Coastal Partnerships East confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday (April 6) that Corton promenade will be closed while repairs are ongoing.

An image showed the fallen gates which were caused as a result of heavy gusts.

To ensure public safety while works are undertaken, there will be no access to the cliff top via Tibbenham or Baker's Score steps.

People have been urged to take care along the coastline and report any damage to the local council.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

monty bunn

Obituary

Obituary: 'Lovable rogue' who touched the hearts of everyone he met dies

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The fallen trees have caused damage leading to the temporary closure of The Ravine in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Highways

Road closed for emergency works after 'strong winds' cause damage

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
72 beach huts are being built along Lowestoft seafront.

Enquiries flood in for new beach huts on Lowestoft seafront

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with some of the seized items.

Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon