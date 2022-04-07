Storm damage closes Corton promenade

Corton promenade has been closed while work is carried out to fix the fallen gates damaged by recent storms. - Credit: Coastal Partnerships East

Storm damage has temporarily closed a Suffolk promenade while work is carried out to fix the fallen gates.

Coastal Partnerships East confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday (April 6) that Corton promenade will be closed while repairs are ongoing.

An image showed the fallen gates which were caused as a result of heavy gusts.

To ensure public safety while works are undertaken, there will be no access to the cliff top via Tibbenham or Baker's Score steps.

People have been urged to take care along the coastline and report any damage to the local council.