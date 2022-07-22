News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Crash closes part of A146 near Beccles

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:59 PM July 22, 2022
Part of the A146 has closed following a crash

A road has been closed following a crash near Beccles.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision on the A146. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the road between Lowestoft and the Three Horseshoes pub. 

There have been long queues reported in the area and the incident is affecting traffic both ways. 

On the AA's live traffic report it states: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A146 both ways between A145 Copland Way and Lowestoft Road."

