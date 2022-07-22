Crash closes part of A146 near Beccles

Part of the A146 has been closed following a crash - Credit: Google

A road has been closed following a crash near Beccles.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision on the A146.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the road between Lowestoft and the Three Horseshoes pub.

There have been long queues reported in the area and the incident is affecting traffic both ways.

#RoadClosure #beccles

Road Closure due to a collision on the #A146 , Emergency Services are on scene, Please avoid this road between #lowestoft and the Three Horseshoes public house. Ref 197 22/07

#1330 pic.twitter.com/ix7qLdJinf — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) July 22, 2022

On the AA's live traffic report it states: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A146 both ways between A145 Copland Way and Lowestoft Road."