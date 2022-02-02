News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Motorcyclist left with serious injuries following crash near Lowestoft

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:21 PM February 2, 2022
A motorcyclist has been left with potentially life threatening injuries after a crash with a car in Oulton Broad.

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been left with potentially life threatening injuries after a crash with a car in Victoria Road, Oulton Broad. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been left with serious injuries after a crash with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between a grey Ford Focus and a red Lexmoto Viper motorcycle in the Oulton Broad area of Lowestoft.

The collision occurred at approximately 6.55pm on Monday, January 31, in Victoria Road, at the junction with South Elmham Terrace.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who may have captured any footage which may assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: CAD 409 of January 31 or call 101.

