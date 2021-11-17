Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van
Published: 12:41 PM November 17, 2021
Updated: 1:10 PM November 17, 2021
- Credit: Simon Parker
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a van.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Lowestoft.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.15am this morning [Wednesday, November 17] to reports of a collision between a van and a cyclist on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction.
The cyclist, a male, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.
The road is currently blocked.
