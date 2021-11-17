News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:41 PM November 17, 2021
Updated: 1:10 PM November 17, 2021
The Air Ambulance responded after a man was injured in a crash.

A cyclist has been air lifted to hospital after a crash with a van on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Simon Parker

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a van. 

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Lowestoft. 

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.15am this morning [Wednesday, November 17] to reports of a collision between a van and a cyclist on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction. 

The cyclist, a male, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance. 

The road is currently blocked. 

