Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van

A cyclist has been air lifted to hospital after a crash with a van on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction, in Lowestoft. - Credit: Simon Parker

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a van.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash in Lowestoft.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 10.15am this morning [Wednesday, November 17] to reports of a collision between a van and a cyclist on Higher Drive, near the Woods Loke West junction.

The cyclist, a male, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance.

The road is currently blocked.

