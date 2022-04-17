Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof

A person has been taken to hospital after a motorhome flipped on to its roof in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital after a motorhome flipped on to its roof in Lowestoft.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a black transit van and motorhome in Beccles Road at around 1.49pm this afternoon.

Police closed the road at the junction with Burnt Hill Lane.

Three fire crews from Beccles, North Lowestoft and South Lowestoft were also called to the scene and helped to rescue a person from one of the vehicles.

The ambulance service later transported a person to hospital.

There are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.