Person taken to hospital after motorhome flips on to roof

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:38 PM April 17, 2022
A person has been taken to hospital after a motorhome flipped on to its roof in Lowestoft. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between a black transit van and motorhome in Beccles Road at around 1.49pm this afternoon.  

Police closed the road at the junction with Burnt Hill Lane. 

Three fire crews from Beccles, North Lowestoft and South Lowestoft were also called to the scene and helped to rescue a person from one of the vehicles. 

The ambulance service later transported a person to hospital. 

There are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries. 

