Road closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash
Published: 10:06 AM September 9, 2022
- Credit: Mick Howes
A two-vehicle crash has closed part of a Lowestoft road in both directions.
Police have been called to a crash in Ashburnham Way at the junction with Long Meadow Walk following the incident which happened at about 8am this morning (September 9).
At least three police cars could be seen at the scene.
In a tweet just before 9.30am, officers urged drivers to avoid the area.
As of 10am, the road remains blocked.