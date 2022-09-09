News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:06 AM September 9, 2022
Police at the scene of the crash in Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft

Police at the scene of the crash in Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A two-vehicle crash has closed part of a Lowestoft road in both directions.

Police have been called to a crash in Ashburnham Way at the junction with Long Meadow Walk following the incident which happened at about 8am this morning (September 9).

At least three police cars could be seen at the scene.

In a tweet just before 9.30am, officers urged drivers to avoid the area.

As of 10am, the road remains blocked.

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Vandals have struck with damage caused to benches in Gunton Wood, Lowestoft.

'Senselessly destroyed' - Anger as vandals damage seats in popular woodland

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

Two men charged with theft after steaks stolen from M&S

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
New NR Health and Fitness Club officially opens in Lowestoft. Lawrence Cheese, Area manager and Dann

Lowestoft gym reopens with new owner and 'major improvements'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Holly Leeder and family left Pontins Pakefield hours after checking in

Mum's anger at state of 'horrid' Pontins chalet

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon