Road closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

Police at the scene of the crash in Ashburnham Way, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

A two-vehicle crash has closed part of a Lowestoft road in both directions.

Police have been called to a crash in Ashburnham Way at the junction with Long Meadow Walk following the incident which happened at about 8am this morning (September 9).

At least three police cars could be seen at the scene.

Two vehicle RTC #Lowestoft Asburnham Way jnt with Long Meadow Walk - closed in both directions - please avoid the area thank you for your patience . — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) September 9, 2022

In a tweet just before 9.30am, officers urged drivers to avoid the area.

As of 10am, the road remains blocked.