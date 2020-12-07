Crossing could improve access on busy road

Published: 1:14 PM December 7, 2020

The A146 Beccles Road, just before the new Suffolk Wildlife Trust Visitors Centre at Carlton Marshes. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Safety improvements could be made to a busy road in Lowestoft.

Carlton Colville Primary School is calling on people to take part in an online questionnaire as it looks at proposals to improve travel options in the area.

The Lowestoft-area primary school is asking people if they would like to see a pedestrian and cycle crossing installed along the A146 Beccles Road.

The school is looking at proposals for a crossing on the busy A146 road to make access easier to the new Suffolk Wildlife Trust Visitors Centre at Carlton Marshes, close to Burnt Hill Lane, meaning it could also benefit people using the Warren School and the Tesco Esso Express.

A post on the school's Twitter page said: "Carlton Colville are looking at a proposal for a crossing on Beccles Road to make access easier to Carlton Marshes."

The survey, entitled pedestrian crossing Beccles Road, also asks: "Would a pedestrian crossing/cycle path along Beccles Road leading to the new Suffolk Wildlife Trust Visitors centre/Carlton Marshes encourage you to get there by walking/cycling?"

To take the survey, click here.