Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being injured in suspected fall

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a suspected fall from his bike - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being injured.

High Street and part of Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft has been closed following the incident.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended shortly after 8pm.

Details are not yet known but it is believed the man might have fallen from his bike rather than being involved in a crash.

The man was being taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.



