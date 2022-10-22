News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being injured in suspected fall

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:39 PM October 22, 2022
A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a suspected fall from his bike

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a suspected fall from his bike - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after being injured.

High Street and part of Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft has been closed following the incident.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended shortly after 8pm.

Details are not yet known but it is believed the man might have fallen from his bike rather than being involved in a crash.

The man was being taken to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.


Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Patsy Knight

Live

Major search for swimmer launched after 'unattended pile of clothing' found

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant, with Tesco in the distance.

East Suffolk Council

'Inappropriate location': Nature charity slams McDonalds plans

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Lowestoft pipeline relocation scheme is continuing.

Major £4.7m scheme 'progressing well' as pipelines are relocated

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Gainsborough Drive pond in Lowestoft.

Dredging works under way to 'improve health of' popular pond

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon