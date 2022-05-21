Cyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following incident

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after they were found on a road near Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after they were found on a road near Lowestoft this morning.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 10.43am on Saturday May 21, to reports a cyclist had been injured in Flixton Road at the junction with the B1074, Somerleyton Road.

Officers believe the cyclist may have been involved in a road traffic collision.

The individual was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition.

The road is currently closed.

Police are currently at the scene of an incident at Flixton Road at the junction of Somerleyton Road (B1074) in Blundeston near Lowestoft. The road is currently closed. Road users are asked to find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/ZiZz5X4tew — Lowestoft Police (@LowestoftPolice) May 21, 2022

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who may have information or may have seen the cyclist in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information, including anyone with dash-camera footage, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference SC-21052022-118.

Alternatively, can call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

