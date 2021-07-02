News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Watch - Moment dangerous tree felled as busy road closed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:22 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM July 2, 2021
The aftermath, as Whapload Road in Lowestoft remains closed for an uprooted tree to be felled.

The aftermath, as Whapload Road in Lowestoft remains closed for an uprooted tree to be felled. - Credit: Adam Boggis

A busy road has been temporarily closed while emergency works are carried out to remove a dangerous tree.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays after a road was temporarily closed to allow a "large uprooted tree" to be felled.

Suffolk Highways installed an "emergency closure" along Whapload Road in Lowestoft, on Thursday, July 1.

A spokesman said: "An emergency closure has been installed along Whapload Road, Lowestoft, from The Ravine until Martins Score due to a large uprooted tree."

The scene after the dangerous tree had been felled on Whapload Road, Lowestoft.

The scene after the dangerous tree had been felled on Whapload Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Adam Boggis

With the emergency works being carried out following the dangerous tree discovery, the road is expected to be closed until 3.30pm on Friday, July 9.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

Just before 1pm on Friday, July 2 the large tree crashed into the road after being felled by workmen. 

With diversion routes in place, northbound traffic is being diverted along Whapload Road, the A47 and The Ravine while southbound traffic is being diverted along The Ravine, Cart Score, the A47 and Whapload Road.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on our roads via the Live Traffic Map.

